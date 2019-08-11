LIMA, Peru - Canada's archery team defeated Chile 5-4 in the men's team recurve final Sunday at the Pan American Games, with both countries earning a men's individual recurve quota spot in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ottawa's Eric Peters, Toronto's Crispin Duenas and Brian Maxwell of Abbotsford, B.C., won in a shoot-off after the match was tied 2-2 after four rounds. Canada led 4-0 after the first two rounds before Chile came back to tie over the next two.
The United States defeated Mexico 5-3 in the bronze-medal match.
Canada and Chile were both assured of an individual recurve Olympic spot before the final began. The United States team of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold won the mixed recurve gold Sunday, which earned the U.S. one men's and one women's quota spot. But because Ellison had already secured a men's individual recurve quota spot for the U.S. at the 2019 world championships, the spot was reallocated to the men's team final to give the event two Olympic berths.
The Canadian team of Duenas and Stephanie Barrett of Newmarket, Ont., was defeated 5-3 by Mexico in the mixed recurve bronze-medal match.
Later Sunday, Duenas and Peters faced off in a men's individual recurve semifinal.
Meanwhile, gymnast Ellie Black of Halifax was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. Black won two gold, two silver and one bronze in Lima to become Canada's most decorated Pan Am gymnast with 10 career medals.
RACE WALK
Mathieu Bilodeau of Quebec City did not finish the 50-kilometre event. Only five of the 14 entrants crossed the finish line.
JUDO
Mina Coulombe of Baie-Comeau, Que., was defeated by Costa Rica's Diana Brenes in the women's 78-kilogram 1/8 final. Marc Deschenes of Laval, Que., fell to Jose Nova of the Dominican Republic in the men's 100kg 1/8 final.
