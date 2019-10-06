GLENDALE, United States - Spain rallied in the second half to beat Canada 12-7 on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the World Rugby Sevens series.
Ghislaine Landry had given Canada a 7-0 lead with a try in the second minute of the match, but Spain replied with second-half tries from Olivia Fresneda and Eva Aguirre to seal the win.
Canada started competition Sunday with a 29-26 loss to the United States in the Cup quarterfinals.
The Canadians then downed Ireland 40-14 in the fifth-place semi.
The Arizona tournament was the first stop of the season in the World Rugby Sevens Series. The next one is in Dubai in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.
