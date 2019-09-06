WINNIPEG - Canada's men's volleyball team will play for bronze at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship after falling to Cuba on Friday in the tournament semfinals.
Cuba took the match in four sets: 25-17, 22-25, 22-25,19-25 to set up a gold-medal showdown with the United States.
Stephen Maar contributed 17 points while Nick Hoag and Sharone Vernon-Evans had 11 apiece for the Canadians.
Canada will face Mexico Saturday for third place.
