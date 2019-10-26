VANCOUVER - Canada gave up four second-half goals and dropped a 5-3 decision to Ireland in the opening game of an Olympic qualifying series Saturday.
Canada now must win Sunday’s final match in the two-game aggregate series by three goals to earn a berth in next summer's Tokyo Games.
Shane O’Donoghue and Sean Murray both scored a pair of goals for Ireland. Chris Cargo also scored.
Keegan Pereira scored twice for Canada while Gordon Johnson added the other goal.
Canada led 2-1 at halftime and the game was tied 3-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Canadians, nicknamed the Red Caribou, struggled with their offence early, spending most of the first quarter defending their own end.
Ireland had some good early chances to build a lead. The Irish were awarded two penalty corners in the game’s first 72 seconds and another before the opening quarter ended but failed the score.
Cargo put Ireland ahead with a shot in the eighth minute.
Johnston tied the game on a penalty corner in the final minute of the first quarter, then Pereira put the Canadians ahead in the 23rd minute.
Ireland took the lead in the third quarter with O’Donoghue scoring in the 33rd minute on a penalty corner. A Canadian defensive lapse helped set up Murray’s goal in the 39th minute.
The Canadian men’s field hockey team hasn’t played in back-to-back Olympics since 1984 and '88.
In its first attempt to qualify for the Olympics, Canada, ranked No. 10 in the world, lost 5-2 to Argentina in the gold-medal game the Pan American games in Peru this summer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.