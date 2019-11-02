DUBLIN - The Canadian women's field hockey team has put themselves in a win-and-you're-in situation.
Canada and Ireland played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in the opening match of a two-game aggregate with a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games on the line.
The second leg at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin goes on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Tokyo Games.
Canada and Ireland also met last week on the men's side for a spot in Tokyo, with the Canadians winning the two-game set to qualify for the Olympic Games.
The Canadian women's team hasn't participated in the Olympics since 1992.
