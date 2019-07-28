GLENDALE, Colo. - The Canadian men fell behind early and couldn't make up the difference, dropping a 47-19 decision on Saturday against the United States at the Pacific Nations Cup.
The 21st-ranked Canadians scored 19 second-half points after finding themselves down 20-0 at the break, but could never make it close against the 15th-ranked Americans.
Captain Tyler Ardron was first to put Canada on the board, going over for a try in the 42nd minute, and Conor Trainor added a late try when the game was out of reach.
Peter Nelson and Andrew Quattrin earned their first caps for Canada.
The Canadians will travel to face No. 9 Fiji on Aug. 2 and No. 13 Tonga on Aug. 8, with both games in Fiji.
