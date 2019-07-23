BANGKOK - Canada finished the group phase of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup at 2-1 after a 75-49 win over host Thailand on Tuesday.
Aaliyah Edwards of Kingston, Ont., and Micah Dennis of Toronto led Canada with 14 points apiece.
Sarah Te-Biasu added 10 points in the win, while Brynn Masikewich had seven points and 12 rebounds.
Canada opened the game on a 13-0 run, but Thailand rallied to tie it at 29-29 at halftime.
A strong third quarter put Canada up 48-36 and the team then rolled to victory.
Canada will play Argentina (1-2) in a round-of-16 game on Wednesday.
Canada won bronze at the most recent U19 Women's World Cup in 2017 in Italy.
Last summer, the team earned a silver medal at the FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship in Mexico City.
Canada is ranked fourth in the world.
