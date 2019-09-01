BERLIN - Canada's Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metre race Sunday at a IAAF World Challenge meet while fellow Canadian Aaron Brown was fourth.
De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., crossed the finish line in a season-best 9.97 seconds, edging Akani Simbine of South Africa (9.99) and Tyquendo Tracey of Jamaica (10.06).
Toronto's Brown finished just off the podium in 10.08. Gavin Smellie of Brampton, Ont., was sixth in 10.23.
Brown is the reigning Canadian champion in the 100 metres. He beat De Grasse at the Canadian track and field championships in July to retain his title.
Brown had also beaten De Grasse in 2018, a day before De Grasse suffered a second hamstring injury that ended his season.
De Grasse, a three-time Olympic medallist from the Rio Games in 2016, owned the Canadian 100 title between 2015 and '17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.