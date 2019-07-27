ALBANY, N.Y. - Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc is tied for the the lead entering the final round of the Symetra Tour's CDPHP Open.
Leblanc, from Sherbrooke, Ont., shot 4-under 67 in the second round on Saturday and is 10 under for the tournament, tied with Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez of Mexico.
England's Holly Clyburn and Americans Elizabeth Nagel and Robynn Ree are one shot back.
Samantha Richdale of Kelowna, B.C., is at 4 under and Hannah Hellyer of Stirling, Ont., is at 2 under
Leblanc is 29th on the Symetra Tour money list. The top 10 at season's end earn LPGA Tour cards for the 2020 campaign.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Incorrect information on the leaderboard appeared in a previous version.
