DOHA, Qatar - Two Canadians qualified for finals today at the world track and field championships.
Matthew Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., has secured a spot in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase final, while Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., will go for a medal in the men's high jump.
Mason cleared the qualifying height of 2.29 metres, while Hughes pasted the fourth fastest time in heats (a season-best 8 minutes 13.12 seconds) to advance to the steeplechase final.
Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., qualified for the women's 400-metre hurdles semifinals by finishing second in her heat with a time of 55.57 seconds.
In the men's 400 metres, Toronto's Philip Osei moved to the semis by finishing second in his heat with a time of 45.87 seconds.
Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., and Toronto's Aaron Brown are in the men's 200-metre final later today, while Marco Arop of Edmonton races for a medal in the men's 800 metres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
