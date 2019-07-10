TORONTO - Canadian bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras will face Liana Jojua at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September.
Moras (5-5-0) has lost her last three fights and four of her last five. The 31-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., is 2-4-0 in the UFC.
Moras has been dogged by injuries during her MMA career, at one point going 785 days without a fight.
Jojua, a 24-year-old from Tbilisi, Georgia, will be making her UFC debut. Jojua (7-2-0) has won five straight, including four first-round stoppages.
The Sept. 7 main event pits lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov against interim title-holder Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier.
"This is one of the biggest fight cards of the year, and I can not wait to be a part of it!" Moras tweeted.
