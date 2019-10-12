ULAN-UDE, Russia - Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault earned a bronze medal on Saturday at the AIBA Elite Women's World Championship.
Thibeault lost 4-1 in the semifinals to Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands to finish in bronze-medal position.
The 22-year-old middleweight from Montreal also won bronze this past summer at the Pan American Games in Peru.
Thibeault was the 2017 Canadian champion in her 75-kilogram weight class and won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018.
