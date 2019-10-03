DOHA, Qatar - The door is open for a Canadian to win the decathlon at the world track and field championships after leader Kevin Mayer retired from the competition with an apparent injury today.
The French athlete didn't clear a height in the pole vault, the eighth of 10 disciplines in decathlon.
Canadians Damian Warner and Pierce LePage were second and third, respectively, after seven disciplines.
No Canadian has ever won the decathlon at the worlds.
Mayer is the world-record holder, the reigning world champion and the 2016 Olympic silver medallist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.
