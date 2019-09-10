Forward Justin Blanchet will miss the Rugby World Cup after suffering an injury in Canada's final warmup game for the tournament that starts Sept. 20 in Japan.
The 26-year-old flanker from Montreal was hurt in the ninth minute of Canada's 20-15 loss to the U.S. on Saturday at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium. He left the field after being injured in a collision at the breakdown.
Rugby Canada did not specify the injury.
Josh Larsen of Parksville, B.C., replaces Blanchet on coach Kingsley Jones' 31-man roster, which has left for Japan.
"I am gutted for my mate, but am ecstatic about the opportunity," the 25-year-old Larsen said in a statement issued by Rugby Canada.
The six-foot-five 240-pound Larsen has won 12 caps for Canada. The six-foot-four Blanchet has six caps.
Forward Kyle Baillie, also injured in the 20-15 loss to the Americans, did travel with the team to Japan. Canada, ranked 22nd in the world, opens Sept. 26 against No. 14 Italy in Fukuoka City.
