LOUGHBOROUGH, England - The Canadian women's under-20 rugby team scored four tries en route to a 24-7 win over the U.S. on Wednesday at the U20 Tri-Nations Cup.
Brogan Mior, Angie Olukunmi, Lizzie Gibson and Noemie Tremblay scored tries for Canada, which led 12-7 at the half at Loughborough University. Shoshanah Seumanutafa kicked two conversions.
The Canadian women face England on Sunday.
Canada hosted the tournament last year, losing to England in the final match to finish runner-up.
