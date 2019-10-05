GLENDALE, United States - The Canadian women's team kicked off pool play at the World Rugby Sevens series on Saturday with a pair of victories.
Canada defeated Fiji 31-7 in the Pool C opener at Infinity Park before topping Spain 19-14. Canada will play Australia in the late game in a battle of 2-0 teams.
Charity Williams, Ghislaine Landry, Kayla Moleschi, Pam Buisa and Breanne Nicholas scored tries in the early victory. Ana Maria Naimasi had the lone try for Fiji.
Bianca Farrell scored tries two minutes apart against Spain, with Landry running in another. Patricia Garcia and Maria Garcia had tries for Spain.
Playoff rounds were scheduled for Sunday.
The Glendale stop is the first competition on the women's sevens series calendar.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.
