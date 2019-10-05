GLENDALE, United States - The Canadian women's team opened pool play at the World Rugby Sevens series on Saturday with a 31-7 victory over Fiji.
Charity Williams, Ghislaine Landry, Kayla Moleschi, Pam Buisa and Breanne Nicholas scored tries for Canada.
Ana Maria Naimasi had the lone try for Fiji.
Canada will play the other teams in Pool C — Spain and Australia — later Saturday at Infinity Park.
Playoff rounds are scheduled for Sunday.
The Glendale stop is the first competition on the women`s sevens series calendar.
