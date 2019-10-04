DOHA, Qatar - Canada's 4x100 metre men's relay team won't be racing for medals at the world track and field championships.
Despite completing the race in a season-best 37.91 seconds on Friday, Canada was sixth in its heat and eliminated from the competition.
The first three in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced to the final. Canada had the eighth fastest overall time, but had the misfortune of running in the faster of the two heats.
Gavin Smellie of Brampton, Ont., Toronto's Aaron Brown and Brandon Rodney and Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., ran for Canada.
The result means De Grasse won't be able to match his three-medal showing from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
De Grasse won bronze in the 100 metres and silver in the 200 metres earlier this meet.
Meanwhile, Michael Mason of Nanoose Bay, B.C., finished seventh in the men's high jump with a top leap of 2.30 metres.
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim took gold with a jump of 2.37.
Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., was eighth in the women's 400-metre hurdles, finishing in 54.82 seconds.
Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. broke her own world record (52.20) with a winning time of 52.16.
Matthew Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., finished 14th in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase.
Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., was looking for his second medal of the meet later Friday in the 20-kilometre race walk. Dunfee won bronze in the 50 km event.
Canada has five medals — one silver and four bronze — at the worlds with two days to go.
Canada's top showing at the worlds came in 2015 when the country won eight medals in Beijing (two gold, three silver, three bronze).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 4, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.