WATERLOO, Ont. - The Carleton Ravens are heading to the Ontario University Athletics football playoffs after beating the host Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks 22-10 on Friday.
The season finale for both teams was essentially a playoff contest, with the winner securing a top-six spot and the loser eliminated.
Running back Joshua Ferguson rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown for the Ravens (4-4), who won three of their final four games to secure a post-season berth for the fourth time in the past five years.
Carleton's Danny McWhirter had three interceptions, including a 52-yard return for a touchdown.
The Golden Hawks (4-4) will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.
The OUA regular season wraps up on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
