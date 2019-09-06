NEW YORK - Bianca Andreescu's coach understands why the Canadian is considered a big underdog for the U.S. Open women's final against American legend Serena Williams on Saturday.
"It's as tall an order as it gets, for sure," Sylvain Bruneau, Andreescu's coach, said on Friday. "I think that she has shown this year with her results, her resiliency and all that she can accomplish.
"So for sure tomorrow is a tough task. Yeah, for sure, the toughest ask she's had this year in her young career. But she's a warrior and she's a street fighter. She strives to compete."
Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and a win Saturday would tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time record.
Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is playing in the main draw of the U.S. Open for the first time. She's looking to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era.
"I strongly hope and I'm pretty confident she's going to step in the arena tomorrow, both feet in, and going at it," Bruneau said. "Obviously there is another player on the court who is going to have her say in this match, but I'm pretty sure Bianca is going to be able to go and will go in there with the right frame of mind."
Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams' coach, said he had a feeling Andreescu could make a good run at the final Grand Slam of the season after a breakthrough year in which she has won two big tournaments.
"Yeah, as I said before the tournament, I had been asked who are my two underdogs, and I said Bianca and (men's semifinalist Daniil) Medvedev," Mouratoglou said. "So I'm not surprised she's there. I expected her in (the) final, and I think she's going to be No. 1 soon. I mean, not too soon but in the future, because she has everything that's needed to be No. 1. A lot of respect for her."
It's the second final between Williams and Andreescu in the past month. At the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Williams retired after 19 minutes with a back injury after falling behind 3-1.
"As you said, a lot of tools in her game. Like a really complete game," Mouratoglou said. "She has the whole package. Like the game's amazing, I think: the physical, the athleticism, and the mental.
"She looks incredibly confident. She feels like she's where she belongs. That's the impression she gives."
