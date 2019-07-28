TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded pitcher Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets.
The Blue Jays would not confirm the trade, but did say Stroman wouldn't be accompanying the team on its charter flight to Kansas City.
Toronto begin a three-game set against the Royals on Monday.
Multiple reports that Stroman was sent to the Mets in a deal involving prospects heading to the Jays broke shortly after Sunday's 10-9 loss against Tampa Bay at Rogers Centre.
Stroman left the Blue Jays clubhouse post-game with a unknown companion in a hurry, headed for the underground parking garage. He didn't speak to media and declined comment.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.