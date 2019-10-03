DOHA, Qatar - Canada's Damian Warner has won a bronze medal in the decathlon at the world track and field championships.
It marks the third medal for the native of London, Ont., at the worlds — he took silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013.
Warner also won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Niklas Kaul of Germany won the 1,500-metre finale to take first overall with 8,691 points.
Estonia's Maicel Uibo was second with 8,604 while Warner had 8,529.
Toronto's Pierce LePage was fifth with 8,445 points.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 3, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.