VICTORIA - The UBC Thunderbirds have captured their seventh national women's soccer title.

Danielle Steer scored the only goal in the 80th minute as UBC beat the Calgary Dinos 1-0 on Saturday to capture the U Sports championship.

Steer was named MVP for her performance.

It's the Thunderbirds' first title since 2015, while Calgary last won it all in 1998.

The game was a rematch of the Canada West final, which the Dinos won 1-0.

Earlier, the Toronto Varsity Blues defeated the Acadia Axewomen 4-2 in a shootout for the bronze medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

