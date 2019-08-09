MONTREAL - Russia's Daniil Medvedev upset Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 in the first men's quarterfinal at the Rogers Cup on Friday.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev needed just under 57 minutes to finish off the No. 2 seed from Austria at the US$5.7-million ATP Tour Masters 1000 series event.
Medvedev won a whopping 96 per cent of his points on first serve and never faced a break point at IGA Stadium.
It was Medvedev's first win over Thiem in three career meetings.
"I was expecting a tougher match," said the 23-year-old Russian. "I was happy that I was able to play so well, to beat him so easily. It saved me a lot of energy.
"It gave me a lot of confidence."
Thiem, the fourth-ranked player in the world, won a tournament in his native Austria last week, but admitted travel and a tough couple of matches to open the Rogers Cup wore him down.
"The battery was empty," said the 25-year-old. "I was not on my 100 per cent. This is just not enough in a quarterfinals of a Masters 1000, especially against a guy like Daniil, who is in great shape, who is playing amazing tennis.
"I was not able to go the long rallies with him. That's basically the only chance to beat him. It's just a logical score and result."
Medvedev will face the winner of Friday's second quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia and No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany. The latter player won the Rogers Cup the last time it was played in Montreal in 2017.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal, the defending champ from the 2018 event in Toronto, was scheduled to face No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday night.
The other Friday night quarterfinal featured No. 16 Gael Monfils of France against No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
The women's Rogers Cup bracket is being played in Toronto.
