ZURICH - Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set a new Canadian record in the women's 1,500-metres Thursday at the final Diamond League track and field stop of the season.
Stafford, from London, Ont., finished third in a time of three minutes 59.59 seconds, breaking her own record of 4:00.26 set earlier this year.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished first in 3:57.08, and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany in 3:59.02.
In other results, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., finished third in the men's 800 in a season-best time of 1:43.51. Donovan Brazier of the U.S. (1:42.70) was first and Nijel Amos of Botswana (1:42.98) was second.
Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., was fifth in the women's shot put at 18.86 metres. And Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel was seventh in the women's 200 in 22.87 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.