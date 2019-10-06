VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps wrapped up a disappointing season with a 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Sunday.
Midfielder Damir Kreilach scored the lone goal in the 28th minute.
Nick Rimando had five saves for Real Salt Lake (16-13-5), collecting his 10th clean sheet of the season.
Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau stopped three-of-four on-target shots.
It's been a difficult season for the 'Caps (8-16-10), who underwent a major roster overhaul last winter and struggled all year to find an offensive spark.
Despite the challenges, the squad went into the final contest of the year on a three-game unbeaten streak, but Vancouver's scoring chances were once again limited in Sunday's effort.
One of the 'Caps best opportunities came in the 27th minute when winger Michaell Chirinos sent a right-footed shot sailing toward the RSL net. The ball skimmed just wide of the left post.
A minute later, the visitors retaliated, making some quick passes around the box before Corey Baird put a shot on net. Kreilach took the ball on his head, bouncing it past Crepeau to put Salt Lake up 1-0.
Baird and Kyle Beckerman each registered an assist on the play.
RSL had ample opportunities to widen their lead, including in the 31st minute off a corner kick. Crepeau made a basketball-style stuff to keep the ball out of the net.
The 'Caps 'keeper got a hand from his post two minutes later when a solid shot from Salt Lake's leading scorer Albert Rusnak took an odd bounce in the box and hit the post.
Vancouver nearly netted an equalizer in the 69th minute after striker Yordy Reyna sent a long pass across the field to a streaking Chirinos. The Honduran international got a nice shot off, but Rimando got a hand on the ball, poking it into the post. It rolled along the goal line and eventually cleared the net.
While Sunday's loss marked the end of the Whitecaps' season, Real Salt Lake has secured a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs. The post-season begins on Oct. 19.
NOTES: Fredy Montero was the 'Caps top scorer this season, tallying eight goals and three assists. ... Vancouver midfielder Georges Mukumbilwa made his MLS debut, coming on for Andy Rose in the 80th minute. ... Sunday marked RSL 'keeper Rimando's final regular-season MLS game. The 40-year-old Californian is retiring after 20 seasons in the league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.