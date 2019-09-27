OTTAWA - Edmonton Eskimos star quarterback Trevor Harris will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury tomorrow in Ottawa against the Redblacks.
Logan Kilgore will get the start as the Eskimos (6-7) attempt to break a four-game losing streak. The Redblacks (3-10) have lost six in a row.
Harris, the league's leading passer this season, will miss his team's lone appearance this season in Ottawa, where the quarterback played the past three seasons before leaving in free agency.
The Redblacks have said they'll use both Jonathon Jennings and Dominique Davis at quarterback tomorrow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.