REGINA - Star Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo has an oblique strain and will be a game-time decision when the Roughriders when they host the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
Fajardo told reporters that if the contest took place today, he wouldn't be able to play.
The Roughriders had Fajardo as the top pivot over Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett when they released their depth chart earlier today.
Fajardo, named the team's outstanding player this season, missed Thursday's practice due to the oblique injury.
Saturday's game is a big one for the Riders, who can clinch first place in the West Division with a win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.
