EDMONTON - FC Edmonton is tied for first in the Canadian Premier League's fall standings after a 3-1 win over Pacific FC on Saturday.
Easton Ongaro scored two goals for Edmonton (3-1), while Oumar Diouck added a single.
Edmonton has 11 points, tied with Calgary's Cavalry FC.
Ben Fisk scored for Pacific FC (1-4-1), a Langford, B.C., squad.
CAVALRY FC 0 HFX WANDERERS 0
HALIFAX — Calgary and Halifax's teams played to a scoreless draw.
Christian Oxner made one save for HFX (2-5-1), while Marco Carducci blocked two shots for Cavalry (3-0-2).
Cavalry FC is gearing up for the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal against the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in Calgary. Montreal won the first leg 2-1.
VALOUR FC 2 YORK9 FC 0
TORONTO — Michele Paolucci and Michael Petrasso scored for Winnipeg's Valour (1-2-3).
Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens stopped eight shots for the clean sheet.
York9 fell to 3-3.
