Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 42 Edmonton 12

---

NHL

Philadelphia 4 Chicago 3

Washington 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4 Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)

Vegas 5 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Cleveland 3 Laval 2

Iowa 3 Rockford 2

San Antonio 2 Manitoba 1

Tucson 2 Texas 0

Stockton 5 Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1

Ontario 5 San Jose 0

---

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Houston 6 Tampa Bay 2

(Astros lead best-of-five series 1-0)

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 4

(Yankees lead best-of-five series 1-0)

National League Division Series

Atlanta 3 St. Louis 0

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you