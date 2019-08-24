Friday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 34 Edmonton 28

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 7 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 3

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9 Minnesota 6

National League

Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1

St. Louis 8 Colorado 3

Miami 19 Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (14 innings)

Interleague

Boston 11 San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10 L.A. Dodgers 2

---

MLS

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 0

Seattle at Portland 10 p.m.

---

