Friday's Games
MLB
Best-of-Seven National League Championship Series
Washington 2 St. Louis 0
(Washington leads series 1-0)
---
CFL
Toronto 28 Ottawa 21
Calgary 30 Saskatchewan 28
---
NHL
Buffalo 3 Florida 2 (SO)
Anaheim 2 Columbus 1
Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 2 Belleville 1
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 1
Syracuse 2 Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 4 Charlotte 2
Rochester 2 Springfield 1
Lehigh Valley 4 W-B/Scranton 1
San Antonio 3 Chicago 0
Toronto 3 Manitoba 2
Iowa 5 Texas 4 (SO)
San Jose 5 San Diego 1
Colorado 4 Ontario 3 (OT)
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston 100 Orlando 75
Detroit 109 Cleveland 105
Indiana 105 Chicago 87
Philadelphia 100 Charlotte 87
Washington 115 New York 99
New Orleans 128 Utah 127
Milwaukee 118 Dallas 111
---
