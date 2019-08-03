Friday's Games

CFL

Ottawa 30 Montreal 27 (OT)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5 Detroit 4

Minnesota 11 Kansas City 9

Houston 10 Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2

Colorado 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 3 Arizona 0

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 4 Philadelphia 3 (15 innings)

