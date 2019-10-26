Friday's Games

MLB Post-season

World Series

Houston 4 Washington 1

(Washington leads series 2-1)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 29 Calgary 28

---

NHL

Colorado 6 Vegas 1

Toronto 4 San Jose 1

Arizona 5 New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2 Detroit 0

Washington 6 Vancouver 5 (SO)

---

AHL

Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Cleveland 7 Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 4 Manitoba 1

Springfield 7 Bridgeport 4

Utica 5 Binghamton 1

San Antonio 5 WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 2 Laval 1 OT

Milwaukee 2 Texas 1 SO

Colorado 4 San Jose 2

Ontario 6 San Diego 2

Tucson 3 Iowa 1

Bakersfield 3 Stockton 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Boston 112 Toronto 106

Minnesota 121 Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 113 New York 109

Chicago 110 Memphis 102

Dallas 123 New Orleans 116

Washington 97 Oklahoma City 85

Denver 108 Phoenix 107 (OT)

Portland 122 Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 95 Utah 86

---

