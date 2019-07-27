Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 23 Winnipeg 15

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Boston 10 N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 8 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 9 L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5 Oakland 2

Seattle 3 Detroit 2

National League

Colorado 12 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Washington 2

Miami 3 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 2 San Diego 1

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Houston 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Los Angeles FC 4 Atlanta 3

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you