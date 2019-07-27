Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 23 Winnipeg 15
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1
Boston 10 N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 8 Kansas City 3
Baltimore 9 L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5 Oakland 2
Seattle 3 Detroit 2
National League
Colorado 12 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 4 Washington 2
Miami 3 Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 2 San Diego 1
Interleague
St. Louis 5 Houston 3
---
MLS
New York City FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
Los Angeles FC 4 Atlanta 3
