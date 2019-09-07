Friday's Games
CFL
Montreal 21 British Columbia 16
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 0
Texas 7 Baltimore 6
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7 Detroit 3 (1st game)
Houston 7 Seattle 4
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 (11 innings)
National League
Pittsburgh 9 St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7 Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Kansas City 3 Miami 0
