Friday's Games
CFL
Calgary 23 Toronto 16
Hamilton 30 Edmonton 27
---
NHL Pre-season
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 1
Toronto 3 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)
Edmonton 6 Calgary 2
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5 Seattle 3
Oakland 8 Texas 0
Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 1
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 innings)
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3
National League
St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6 San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 1
Washington 6 Miami 4
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9 San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 12 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 2
---
