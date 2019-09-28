Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 33 Winnipeg 13

---

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 2 Columbus 0

Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (SO)

Nashville 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Washington 3

Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2 (7 innings)

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2

Baltimore 4 Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 14 Texas 7

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2

Colorado 11 Milwaukee 7

Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 (15 innings)

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 2

Arizona 6 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Washington 8 Cleveland 2

---

