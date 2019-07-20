---
Friday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 31 Ottawa 1
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Detroit 1
Baltimore 11 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 5
Oakland 5 Minnesota 3
Houston 4 Texas 3
Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 12 Cincinnati 11
Atlanta 4 Washington 3
Arizona 10 Milwaukee 7
L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1
San Francisco 1 N.Y. Mets 0
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 8 Colorado 2
---
MLS
L.A. Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 2
---
