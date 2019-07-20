---

Friday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 31 Ottawa 1

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Detroit 1

Baltimore 11 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 5

Oakland 5 Minnesota 3

Houston 4 Texas 3

Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 12 Cincinnati 11

Atlanta 4 Washington 3

Arizona 10 Milwaukee 7

L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1

San Francisco 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 8 Colorado 2

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 2

