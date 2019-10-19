Friday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 1

(Houston leads series 3-2)

---

CFL

Montreal 27 Toronto 24

Saskatchewan 27 British Columbia 19

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Dallas 2

Washington 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5 Florida 4 (OT)

Chicago 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Edmonton 2 Detroit 1

Anaheim 4 Carolina 2

---

AHL

Hershey 5 Belleville 1

Utica 8 Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4 Rochester 3 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1

Hartford 1 Springfield 0

Laval 3 Providence 2

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (SO)

Iowa 6 Manitoba 4

Rockford 3 Chicago 2

Texas 4 Grand Rapids 3 (SO)

Tucson 4 San Antonio 3 (OT)

Stockton 5 San Diego 1

---

NBA Pre-season

Washington 112 Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123 Brooklyn 107

Houston 144 Miami 133

New Orleans 117 New York 116

San Antonio 104 Memphis 91

Golden State 124 L.A. Lakers 103

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

