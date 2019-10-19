Friday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 1
(Houston leads series 3-2)
---
CFL
Montreal 27 Toronto 24
Saskatchewan 27 British Columbia 19
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Dallas 2
Washington 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 5 Florida 4 (OT)
Chicago 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Edmonton 2 Detroit 1
Anaheim 4 Carolina 2
---
AHL
Hershey 5 Belleville 1
Utica 8 Charlotte 2
Cleveland 4 Rochester 3 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 1
Hartford 1 Springfield 0
Laval 3 Providence 2
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (SO)
Iowa 6 Manitoba 4
Rockford 3 Chicago 2
Texas 4 Grand Rapids 3 (SO)
Tucson 4 San Antonio 3 (OT)
Stockton 5 San Diego 1
---
NBA Pre-season
Washington 112 Philadelphia 93
Toronto 123 Brooklyn 107
Houston 144 Miami 133
New Orleans 117 New York 116
San Antonio 104 Memphis 91
Golden State 124 L.A. Lakers 103
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.