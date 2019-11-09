Friday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Buffalo 2
Detroit 4 Boston 2
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1
Edmonton 4 New Jersey 0
---
AHL
Charlotte 2 Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 4 Toronto 1
Laval 2 Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 2 Utica 1
Binghamton 4 Rochester 3 (SO)
Hartford 2 Hershey 1
Manitoba 4 Rockford 0
Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 1
Tucson 3 Stockton 2 (SO)
San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Cleveland 113 Washington 100
Indiana 112 Detroit 106
Orlando 118 Memphis 86
Sacramento 121 Atlanta 109
Minnesota 125 Golden State 119 (OT)
Toronto 122 New Orleans 104
New York 106 Dallas 102
Denver 100 Philadelphia 97
Utah 103 Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 119 Portland 115
L.A. Lakers 95 Miami 80
---
