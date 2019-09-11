TORONTO - Got Stormy has been installed as the early 8-5 favourite for the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile turf race.

The filly, trained by two-time race winner Mark Casse, will break from the No. 5 post in the 11-horse field Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

French-bred Raging Bull, the 3-1 second choice, drew the No. 7 post at the race draw Wednesday.

Norman Powell of the NBA-champion Toronto Raptors served as drawmaster.

Synchrony, the 6-1 third choice, drew the No. 4 post.

The race winner will qualify for the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita.

