LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Friday at the Pan American Games:
BRITTANY CREW (TRACK AND FIELD)
The Toronto native won her fourth national title in shot put earlier this summer. She also captured a silver at a Diamond League meet this year.
DJANGO LOVETT (TRACK AND FIELD)
Lovett could be battling fellow B.C. native Michael Mason for high-jump medals at the Pan Ams.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada faces Argentina for gold — and a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
JUSTINA DI STASIO (WRESTLING)
The native of Coquitlam, B.C., won gold in the women's 72-kilogram division at last year's world championships. She competes in 76 kg at the Pan Ams.
DREW MECHIELSEN (CYCLING)
The BMXer from Langley, B.C., won the national championship earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.