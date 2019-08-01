LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes to watch on Friday at the Pan American Games:
AMELIA WALSH (CYCLING)
The former BMX rider from Ayr, Ont., has switched to the track. She'll be in the keirin event on Friday, four years after competing in BMX at the Toronto Pan Ams.
VANESSA PANOV (RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS)
The Toronto native was part of a group that won two bronze medals four years ago in Pan Am action in her hometown.
OLIVIA NORMAN (KAYAK)
The native of Dunrobin, Ont., begins competition in the slalom event. Norman's father, Larry, was a two-time Olympian for Canada in canoe slalom.
NATHAN ZSOMBOR-MURRAY (DIVING)
The 16-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., teams up with Vincent Riendeau in the men's 10-metre synchronized event.
JESSICA PHOENIX (EQUESTRIAN)
The native of Cannington, Ont., is a four-time Pan Am Games medallist in eventing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.