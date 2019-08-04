LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Monday at the Pan American Games:
JENNIFER ABEL (DIVING)
Canada's all-time leader in world aquatics championships medals looks to add a second 2019 Pan Am gold in the women's three-metre event.
JESSICA GUO (FENCING)
The 14-year-old from Toronto in making her multi-sport Games debut at the Pan Ams in the foil events.
MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada (3-0) takes on Trinidad and Tobago (0-3) in a quarterfinal. The winner of the tournament will earn a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM
Canada battles Peru on Day 2 of the competition. Water polo also is holding an Olympic qualifier at the Pan Ams.
KATHERINE UCHIDA (RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS)
The Toronto native won silver in the all-around competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
