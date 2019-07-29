LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Tuesday at the Pan American Games:
MYRIAM DA SILVA (BOXING)
The Chambly, Que., fighter has advanced to the semifinals of the women's welterweight class. Da Silva, 35, didn't start boxing until university, after spending most of her athletic career in soccer.
ANDREANNE LANGLOIS (KAYAK)
After helping Canada win its first gold of the Pan Am Games in the K4 500-metre race, Langlois is in the final of the K1 200. The native of Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished 14th in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada opens the tournament against Mexico. The event winner earns a direct berth to the Tokyo Olympics. Reigning Olympic champ Argentina is the favourite.
CODY YOUNG (SURFING)
The native of Hawaii has dual citizenship and is competing for Canada in the first-time Pan Am sport. He's in the second round of the men's open competition.
WHITNEY McCLINTOCK RINI (WATER SKI)
The native of Cambridge, Ont., is a member of a longtime water skiing family. She entered this year's competition with 11 Pan Am Games medals. The women's overall final is Tuesday.
