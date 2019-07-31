LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Thursday at the Pan American Games:
MYRIAM DA SILVA (BOXING)
The Chambly, Que., fighter goes for gold in the women's welterwieght division. Da Silva battles American Oshae Jones.
JENNIFER ABEL/PAMELA WARE (DIVING)
After setting a record for career medals for a Canadian at the world aquatic championships earlier this summer, Abel returns to international action in the three-metre synchronized event.
BRIAN YANG (BADMINTON)
The 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has advanced to the men's singles semifinals. He is ranked fourth in the world in the under-19 category.
CANADIAN MEN'S BASEBALL TEAM
Canada faces Colombia in a game featuring a pair of 2-0 teams. Vancouver's Scott Richmond, a former Toronto Blue Jay, is scheduled to start for Canada.
CANADIAN MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada faces the United States in the second game of the competition for both North American rivals. Each team is 1-0.
