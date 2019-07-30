LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Wednesday at the Pan American Games:
CANADIAN WOMEN'S SQUASH TEAM
Canada faces Colombia in the semifinals. Hollie Naughton and Samantha Cornett already have won bronze medals in individual play.
CLAUDIA HOLZNER/JACQUELINE SIMONEAU (ARTISTIC SWIMMING)
Calgary's Holzner and Simoneau, from Chambly, Que., are leading the duet competition going into the free routine.
MICHELLE LI (BADMINTON)
Li, from Markham, Ont., has advanced to the quarterfinals. She's coming off an upset of the world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in Tokyo last week.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM
Canada takes on tournament favourite Argentina. Canada is ranked 18th in the world, while Argentina is third.
JIM SANDALL (SHOOTING)
The native of Red Deer, Alta., is a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force. He competes in the men's individual 25-metre rapid fire pistol.
