CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Guardian Angel AS held off Atlanta to win the $600,000 Maple Leaf Trot on Saturday night.
Guardian Angel, the co-favourite with Crystal Fashion at 2/1, had the lead coming off the final turn ahead of Crystal Fashion. Atlanta, fourth at the 3/4-mile point, came on hard down deep stretch but couldn't overtake Guardian Angel and driver Tim Tetrick.
Guardian Angel won the race on a fast track in a stakes, track and Canadian record-tying time of 1:50.4.
Marion Marauder was third in the 10-horse field.
Also on the card was the $525,000 Canadian Pacing Derby with defending champion McWicked in the field.
