Canadian wide receiver Brian Jones is back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The team announced Monday that it has added the 25-year-old native of Enfield, N.S., to the practice roster.
Jones, a first-round pick by the Toronto Argonauts at the 2016 CFL draft, signed with the Ticats back in February and appeared in two games before he was released at the end of June.
He has 14 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown in 36 regular-season CFL appearances for the Argos, Ticats and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Ottawa Redblacks also made a move on Monday, adding 23-year-old American receiver Micah Wright to the practice roster.
The Ticats (5-2) currently top the East Division standings and will be back in action on Saturday when they host the B.C. Lions. The Redblacks (3-4) will visit the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.